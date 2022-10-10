NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Russia unleashes its biggest attacks on Ukraine in months. The escalation follows a series of embarrassing battlefield losses for Russia and Moscow's loss of a critical bridge for transporting supplies.

Russia has once again hit the capital city of Kyiv and other areas with a barrage of air strikes that have killed at least 14 people and injured dozens more. Ukrainian officials say the strikes smashed civilian targets, one hit a playground. Moscow says the strikes are in retaliation for what it claims was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a key bridge between Crimea and mainland Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is "trying to wipe us off the face of the earth." A local Ukrainian priest says all of this is coming as the country prepares for a long, cold, and possibly brutal winter ahead.

Father Oleg Kravchenco of Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Northampton is stepping up once again to help family and friends in the cross-hairs of the crisis.

"My family, they left Kyiv a while ago because it was a really dangerous place," Father Oleg Kravchenco of Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church says. "But now people coming back and it seems like it's too early to come back to Kyiv."

It is nearly eight months into the war in Ukraine, and Kravchenco says this winter is going to be dire for soldiers and civilians.

"I cannot imagine how Ukrainian people will suffer during this winter, because, for example, Kyiv will be a few hours without electricity," Kravchenco says. "I believe they will repair that but a few more big cities in Ukraine will be out of electricity, out of heating."

Kravchenco says his church is once again stepping up to help.

"Now we are collecting warm clothing and warm sleeping bags especially for winter," he says.

Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church is collecting new or unused:

sleeping bags: black, grey, olive, dark brown colors only

thermals

long sleeve underwear and pants

thermal socks

balaclavas

winter tactical mittens

winter non-bright color coats

fleece jackets

winter/ ski hats

feet and hand warmers

emergency blankets

winter/ ski boots

traumatic wounds first aid packets

Amazon gift cards

Kravchenco says donations can be dropped off at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 1301 Newport Ave, Northampton.