ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At St. Mary's Ukrainian Church in Allentown, The altar of Christ is being prepared for Holy Friday services.
Father Richard Jendras is expecting a good turnout, but says that won't be the case for Orthodox churches in Ukraine that have to temper spirituality with safety.
"They don't want throngs of people and then a missile to be dropped. You don't want a procession going around the church because obviously the Russians don't seem to care," Jendras said.
Jendras says this Paska, or Orthodox Easter, in Ukraine is bit of a paradox, celebrating the eternal life of Christ while Ukrainians are facing so much death.
"It definitely is a David and Goliath situation," Jendras said.
Over at Northampton's Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Church, Father Oleg Kravchenko is also thinking of Ukraine and the miracle of the resurrection. He says this Paska his congregation is including divine intervention in Ukraine in its prayers.
"Christ raised from the dead and we believe that Ukraine will also raise from that ruin that Russians made there," Kravchenko said.
Kravchenko and Jendras say they have seen tremendous support for the people of Ukraine, and although its people cannot observe as they are accustomed, the power of the world's prayers is a big comfort that is helping them sustain.
"We know that by the words of Christ that prayer can move even mountains," Kravchenko said.