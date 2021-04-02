SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - For Christians there is no weekend more holy than Easter weekend.
But, for the second year in a row, Holy Week and Easter services are being impacted by the pandemic.
"It's fantastic to have people back. There's just something about people being able to come in person and the energy in the room," said Asbury United Methodist Reverend Eric Yeakel.
In 2020 his Easter sermon was to a camera. This year, he'll be preaching to people, but one of his South Whitehall Township Easter services will be in the church's socially distanced sanctuary, a larger one outside in the parking lot.
Congregational singing is being silenced. Temperature checks are part of the program and registration is required to attend.
"Easter is my favorite holiday. It's what makes Christianity unique among all the religions because we serve and worship a risen Christ," said Jay Reinhard of Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church.
Reinhard adds he expects a large indoor crowd Sunday.
For those attending any of the Allentown Diocese's 87 churches, they have faith normalcy will eventually return. Bishop Alfred Schlert says Easter services won't include processions with people or those wanting to venerate the cross with a kiss.
"Of course, in these pandemic times, we don't want to do that. Just bow to the cross," he explained.
The challenges of the pandemic are part of Reverend Yeakel's Sunday service.
"Whole point of my sermon this year is around hope. Story of Easter is what gives us hope," he stressed.
Services will also be online for those who can't attend in person.