BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The fountain at Lehigh University is a popular place this time of year.

Graduates snap pictures to mark their achievement.

Graduate Cecily Ritchie took her pictures a few days ago. She says she's excited to graduate on Sunday and reflected on getting the ultimate learning experience of being a college student during the pandemic.

"It was quite an adjustment and quite a shift for everybody, and it taught us how to adapt in such insane circumstances," said Ritchie.

Ritchie is going to graduate school at Villanova for higher education.

But over at Lafayette College, Fatimata Cham, who received Lafayette's prestigious Pepper Prize, is headed into the workforce. After an internship with the World Bank, Cham is taking a diversity recruitment position with Bloomberg.

"The job market is very tough right now, especially for students. It was really tough trying to find a role that aligns with what I saw myself doing in the future and then also paid well," said Cham.

Also graduating from Lafayette is Natalia Baez, who is going to work for Goldman Sachs. Natalia has this advice for the college class of 2027, who share the pandemic matriculation experience and who will be graduating from high school this year.

"A lot of people need support systems. A lot of people need more resources and you have to advocate for yourself and that's the only way you can succeed by just making sure your voice is heard," said Baez.