ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In Pennsylvania, two-year schools have seen a 25% decline in the last five years, according to the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.
And it's an issue in the Lehigh Valley.
"We also have been seeing double digit decline - so we're talking a 15-20% decline," said Dr. Andrea Grannum-Mosley, the Dean of the School of Workforce, Community Engagement and Technical Education for Lehigh Carbon Community College.
Grannum-Mosley says the reasons vary, including the competition of high-paying entry-level jobs, a lack of transportation, and limited childcare.
"Trying to find a way around getting them the education they need, when they need it. Not when we can deliver it to them," Grannum-Mosley said.
That gap in enrollment will create an even bigger gap in skilled labor down the line, with fewer new qualified candidates and the retirement rate increasing.
"I think the overlying commonality is that the concern is in all industries. So that's why we've been going to the employer," Grannum-Mosley said.
On top of going into the schools and community, Mosley says the key moving forward is working directly with employers on training employees, as well as veteran and adult education outreach.
"So, what we've been trying to do is work with a lot of these companies, kind of as an HR partner. We say so you've hired 5% of this workforce, 10% of this workforce, depending on the industry, how can we partner with you so they can still go to college?" Grannum-Mosley said.
Unfortunately, only time will tell if it's enough to change the tide.
"I honestly think this some of the darkest of our times, but I think some of the strategies we've implemented will start to push," Grannum-Mosley said.