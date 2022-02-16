EASTON, Pa. - Money continues to steer young people away from getting degrees. Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf urged lawmakers to take action on his $200 million plan to make college more affordable.
"The program is going to focus on students pursuing degrees in fields where there is a high need for workers, including fields facing shortages related to the pandemic like health care, like education, public service," said Wolf.
In return, Nellie Bly Scholarship Program recipients would have to live and work in Pennsylvania for the same number of years they get money.
The program, which was first proposed last year, would now include community college students in addition to those at state schools. It would be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund.
Local schools say they're on board.
"Because Pennsylvania ranks nearly last among all 50 states for college affordability, a scholarship program for community college students would address some of the barriers our students face locally when pursuing a degree or credential. That's why we think it's important that we continue to work with policymakers to increase available scholarships and other financial support for community college students in the state," said Dr. Mark Erickson, the president of Northampton Community College and the chair of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.
"We are very thankful to Governor Wolf for his support of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. His proposed Nellie Bly Scholarship would enhance Kutztown University's mission of providing a high-quality education to students with financial constraints by allowing them to graduate on time and with less debt. It also provides incentives to remain in the commonwealth upon graduation and, like so many other KU and State System graduates, contribute to our workforce and communities," said Bryan Salvadore, the director of communications at Kutztown University.
A recent survey by Lehigh Carbon Community College showed 64% of students had challenges in their work and personal lives.
"They're working right to support their families, and also to support the tuition," said Dr. Ann Bieber, the president at Lehigh Carbon Community College. "Having any type of scholarships is welcome to our students."
Senate Republican leaders were not available for an interview Wednesday but reaffirmed their stance that the Governor's budget plan to increase spending by more than $4.5 billion is not sustainable.
They continue to believe the plan is more about the Governor's legacy and less about the Keystone State's long-term financial security.
69 News reached out to House Republican leaders Wednesday but did not hear back.
The average debt for Pennsylvania students is currently $39,000.
"That's more than the cost of a new car," said Wolf. "That's more than the cost of the down payment on a new home. This is money our young Pennsylvanians could be putting back into their lives, and by the way, they'd be putting it back into our economy."
"Our college works very hard, both privately and obviously with state and federally-funded scholarships, so they're very important to our students; certainly, any scholarship program, our college and our students would be thrilled to take advantage of and be a part of," said Bieber.
"If we invest in our students, we're going to build the brighter future that we deserve for all of us," said Wolf. "Now's the time to make that investment. We have it. We ought to do it."