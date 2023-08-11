EASTON, Pa. - Colleges and universities across the country are tackling how to deal with artificial intelligence in and out of the classroom. As the fall semester is around the corner, local schools are taking proactive approaches.

Most agree using AI to totally write your paper is plagiarism.

But what about, "if I wanted to just get a little bit of a sense of what to write, but not actually use that information. If I'm a student who's really stuck and getting started, I might look at that, and say, 'okay, now I know what to do,'” said Carol Traupman-Carr, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Moravian University.

Or consider, “what if I'm a student who's preparing for an exam, and I'm really, really struggling with a concept, and I use an AI tutor, or ChatGPT to help me to understand better,” Traupman-Carr said.

AI in education isn't just black and white.

"If we approach learning as a process, and not only as a product, that's where AI can support us,” said Viktoria Popova, the director of institutional research and assessment at Centenary University.

Centenary University will soon be hosting workshops to discuss different approaches.

"We have been creating, working on guidelines....how we can leverage the power of AI, so that we can be responsible about its use, so that we can use it for the common good,” said Popova.

At Lafayette College, there was just a generative AI session for faculty and staff Wednesday. It was led by a group that's been researching the topic all summer and working on sharing resources.

East Stroudsburg University tells us specific guidelines are being developed, adding it will continue to work with students to grow their skills and become effective consumers of AI products.

Moravian University had a group of professors take an online AI class, then create recommendations for faculty.

"We've given them basically four options to choose from in their syllabus,” said Traupman-Carr.

One: unless specifically told to use AI, it's off limits.

Two: use it as a supportive tool but do so ethically and responsibly. Professors would then dive into what that means.

Three: have AI tutor you but not generate your work.

Four: use AI freely, but acknowledge when you do so.

Moravian is also holding an AI session in the coming weeks.