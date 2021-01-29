CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - "Go higher, big swirls," a health care worker instructed a DeSales student as he swirled a swab inside his nose.
Not the moves you'd expect on a basketball court, but it's the playbook for turning this DeSales University gym into a mass COVID-19 testing site.
Senior Nathaniel Chabak is one of the 1,300 students giving themselves a test this weekend.
"Were you nervous?" I asked him.
"A little bit. You didn't know how it was going to feel. But it wasn't too bad," he said.
DeSales Executive Vice President Dr. Jerry Joyce says the tests, which can show results in 15 minutes, are in preparation for the spring semester Monday.
"It's going to be a long winter and we want to make sure we do everything possible and haven't relaxed any of our policies," he said.
At Muhlenberg College there is no mass testing site. But testing kits were sent home and students have to show a negative result before being let back on campus.
Dean of Students Allison Gulati says the tests are watched by a professional via zoom.
Surveillance testing throughout the semester is also on the curriculum, as is a COVID-19 adjusted looking campus for the 1,400 students, double the amount from fall.
Moravian, Lehigh, and Cedar Crest all have similar plans.
Getting students back on campus, Gulati says, is critical for their development.
"Being able to grab coffee with a faculty member, being able to study in a group with friends. Really so essential on how we build community on campus," she said.
Back at DeSales it's a test Junior Michelle Guapisaca, looked forward to.
"I really enjoy the in-person interactions with teachers. I feel I learn more like that," she said.