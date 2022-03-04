WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - DC's The Batman is hitting the box office Friday with the first showing in the Lehigh Valley at 9:30 a.m. at Trexlertown Movie Tavern.
"When the pandemic hit, it bummed me out because I love going to a movie with family and friends, so to go to Batman, that I've been waiting for for so long now. I'm looking forward to it very much," said Dangelo Urquiza of Whitehall.
The Batman is expected to hit 100 million in ticket sales during its debut.
Sales are up for movie tickets and that is even impacting comic book sales too.
The owner of Comic Masters in Whitehall says he plans in advance for movie release dates to have plenty of merchandise and comic books in stock.
He says as movies are released, especially DC and Marvel, sales go up.
"There is a larger steady stream of people that come in whenever these movies are released," said Harry Kerch, owner of Comic Masters.
Comic book sales are on the rise, more than doubling in 2021.
Kerch says if a movie takes off, more people will be through his doors.
"It creates conversation and it creates buzz, so for our store, people are drawn to it and they want to come in and talk about it," continued Kerch.
"I think its going to be a good year for Marvel and DC with the content they are putting out this year," continued Urquiza.
Prices are on the rise but it's not stopping sales.
"Since there's been such a large interest, online prices have been inflated," said Kerch.
AMC is cashing in on it, too. The movie theater chain is charging more for The Batman than other films playing at the same theater at the same time.
The company is describing it as a pricing experiment. Though it's causing frustration, it's not bothering people enough to not go.
May 7th is free comic book day. People will get the chance to visit Comic Masters for a few free comic books.
Free comic book day is following a major release for Marvel with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6th.