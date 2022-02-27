Communities around our area are offering their prayers and support for the Ukrainian people.
On Sunday in Easton, people gathered for a prayer service at Scott Park.
They prayed for peace and for the people who are suffering because of the Russian invasion.
In Stroudsburg hundreds gathered at the square in front of the Monroe County Courthouse to protest Russia's invasion and show their support for the Ukrainian people.
The rally drew people from the Poconos and as far away as New York City.
Demonstrators were holding signs with messages like "Hands off Ukraine" and "Give Putin a Swift Kick."