WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The death toll in the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria topped 33,000 over the weekend.

Remarkably, rescue crews are still pulling survivors out of the rubble six days later.

Here in the Lehigh Valley, the Muslim community is stepping up to help however they can.

"Our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria are suffering right now and they need our assistance and aid," said Sherrine Eid, secretary at the Muslim Association of the Lehigh Valley.

Even though Eid is almost 6,000 miles away from the massive earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey last week, it's not stopping her from stepping in to help.

"We are trying to collect not only money for them, but new and used items. This is one of the ways we are extending a hand and working with this generous community," said Eid.

The Muslim Association of the Lehigh Valley put out a call for donations and got to work.

"It's great to see everyone coming in to help sort all these clothes. New clothes, old clothes, shoes- it's been really great so far," said volunteer. Shehab Farrag.

From now until February 19, those items will be sorted, put in boxes, taped up, and labeled, ready to be sent out to anyone in Turkey or Syria who could use them.

"Turkish Airways is actually taking airlifted supply deliveries for free. I'm really excited and happy and proud to know how many people are here," said Eid.

Volunteers of all ages stepped up to the plate and lent a hand to help sort and box up the donations.

"I'm here today to help my Muslim brothers and sisters who have experienced something dramatic across the world and do my part as best I can," said Naeema Salau, president of Youth at Muslim Association of Lehigh Valley.

It's an act of kindness they say was a no-brainer.

"I would want the same if something happened to our country or community," said Manija Latif, volunteer with Muslim Association of the Lehigh Valley.

The Muslim Association of the Lehigh Valley says they will be collecting new items until February 19. They're asking for blankets, tents, medical items, and brand-new winter clothes.