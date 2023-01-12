ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With demand for nurses at an all-time high, Northampton Community College is offering a program designed to get former nurses back into the workforce. It's one of the few schools left in Pennsylvania working to recruit former nurses back into the field.

"We are one of three programs left in the state. Harrisburg Area Community College, Montgomery Community College, and us," said Dr. Judith Rex, the Dean of the School of Health Sciences and Education at NCC.

She says the course generally has around 10 to 12 students.

The program can also help international nurses get state certification.

"It's very rigorous. It's a 200-hour course in 15 weeks and you have 120 hours of clinical," Rex said. "You have 100 hours of lecture lab. There's a clinical skills weekend which is every skill you've ever learned in nursing school we review and get competency-based within two days."

Experts say the pandemic only worsened a nationwide shortage of nurses. The latest example is the four-day strike of more than 7,000 nurses at two of New York City's largest hospitals, with the top concerns among nurses centered on staffing.

Rex says the need is felt locally as well. A study done in 2021 projected the state would be short 300,000 nurses by 2026.

"We have recruiters from all the local hospitals coming in to meet the students right at the beginning of the class and a lot of them offer them jobs when they've completed the program, sat for the boards, completed the program, and got their license back," Rex said.

The program runs From Jan. 30 to May 8. Northampton is also offering expanded phlebotomist courses to meet that need.

There are open houses the 17th and the 18th.

You can enroll online or over the phone.