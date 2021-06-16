SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. | Lehigh Carbon Community College and Northampton Community College are working together with the Futuros Empresarios/ Future Entrepreneurs (FE) Program, to offer a summer program for Hispanic and underserved high school sophomores and juniors.
The FE Program, sponsored by the Fé Foundation, announced it is a two-part, five-week summer life skills and entrepreneurial training program where students can learn skills that will prepare them for college or to enter the workforce.
This is the first year that the community colleges have partnered with the Fé Foundation to host the summer camp, school officials say.
“The Fé Board of Trustees is excited about this partnership with the two colleges,” says Luis E. Campos, chair of the Fé Foundation Board. “Not only will we reach more students, but we hope to create a sustainable model to continue to serve our youth.”
Applications are now being accepted from local high school sophomores and juniors. A maximum of 34 students will participate in the program, organizers say, and it is set for July 18 - August 20.
Students will spend time on both the LCCC and Northampton campuses, followed by a four week virtual STEM Program provided by Olympus Corporation of the Americas in Center Valley, Pa.
Students will reportedly learn time management, presentation and team building skills, information technology, key concepts to a business proposal, and business etiquette and protocol. The STEM program will provide mentorship to students in the development/design process of a final product, including manufacture, finance and supply chain.
School coordinators say this comprehensive training program promotes entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency within the Hispanic community.
Students who complete the program are also eligible to participate in the Fé Foundation’s math and verbal enrichment program, and the textbook scholarship program, they say. All the programs are provided at no cost to the student, funded by local businesses, colleges and universities and other private sponsors.
Since the program started in 2009, a total of 310 students from 10 school districts in the Lehigh Valley have benefited. The FE Program says it culminates in a graduation event that recognizes the achievements of student participants and celebrates their individual transformations.
Selection to participate in the program is through a competitive process officials note, that includes an application, essay, recommendation letter, academic transcripts, personal interview with the Fé Foundation Board Trustees and a group activity.
To apply for the program, contact Myra Pina at m.pina@fe-foundation.org or 610-841-1128.