ALLENTOWN, Pa. - From Air Products to PPL, to Crayola and Olympus, larger employers are now looking through a federal lens aimed at curtailing COVID.
The "federal mandate made us put a plan in place," said President of Vinart Dealerships Andrew Wright.
Wright says it's a COVID testing and vaccination plan for his nearly 430 employees.
Starting Monday, companies with 100 or more employees must have a COVID plan in place, with all employees being vaccinated or tested regularly for COVID-19 starting on Feb. 9. It's part of the Biden administration's Emergency Temporary Standard as a path out of the pandemic.
The Supreme Court is weighing whether the directive can stand. Wright hopes it doesn't.
"It's hard enough to find good employees right now. I think as a society we have to weigh the vaccine mandate and the implication on our workforce," Wright added.
"Employers are in flux, they don't know what to do," said labor attorney Edward Easterly.
Easterly is advising clients to have a plan in place now, even if it's struck down later.
Fines can be $12,000 per violation.
Easterly adds after an influx of employee complaints at the start of the pandemic, OSHA has more resources for investigations.
"So employers have to take this seriously to avoid OSHA from banging on the door for penalties and having to fix the issues," Easterly added.
As for Wright, he says he's fine following CDC and state health guidelines but wants to be the one to make the decision for his company.