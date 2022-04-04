HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Family friend Rocky Chunko fondly remembers sisters 15-year-old Brianna Baer and 10-year-old Abigail Kaufman.
"They lived the block up the street from where we lived. 10 and 15. They were always smiling, full of life," Chunko said.
The pair tragically lost their lives after their home in Hellertown went up in flames early Friday morning, leaving their family, friends and the entire community devastated.
"People are trying to figure out what happened. And it's just the worst thing in the world," Chunko said.
"I'm feeling so upset. I have eight children of my own. I can't imagine losing any of them in such a tragic way," said Amy Tulio, the restaurant manager of Hellertown Crossroads Hotel.
The hotel's just one of the many businesses in the town that's doing what they can to help the family.
"We have had multiple people call already today to make sure that their sales is going to the fundraiser," Tulio said.
She says 30% of all their proceeds Monday night will go the family.
Wings on Main will donate 30% of its sales Tuesday.
This as a table set for two adorned with lit candles will collect donations for the entire month of April.
"All just need to come together to support this family at this difficult time," Tulio said.
The Kaufman family understandably was too upset to speak, but those closest to them say they appreciate all that's being done.
"Everybody as a community is really pulling together," Chunko said.
Donations are being collected Monday night at Hellertown Crossroads Hotel, and Tuesday night at Wings on Main. Donations will also be collected Wednesday at Vassi's Drive In.
The Farmhouse Bakery is donating baked goods for the funeral.
The American Legion and Rita's are also taking donations. Stonefield Farm Bakery will be collecting donations on April 14.
All month long, this community will be pitching in to help the Kaufman family.