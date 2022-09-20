EASTON, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley has a big advantage over some competing regions: costs.
"We think of ourselves as refugees from New Jersey," Frederick Horowitz, chief executive officer of A.P. Deauville, said at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp.'s "Fall Signature Event" on Tuesday.
A.P. Deauville, maker of Power Stick deodorant, moved to Forks Township from New Jersey in part because the company had difficulty hiring in the Garden State.
"We didn't get people anymore in New Jersey," Horowitz said. He said the workers A.P. Deauville needed had moved to Pennsylvania and elsewhere because of higher New Jersey taxes.
"We feel like we've been here forever; it has been so much fun," Horowitz said. "The people that we've been able to hire in this area — they're committed to the area, whether they're from Forks, whether they're from Easton, there is such a deep bench of great talent, and they've embraced us as a company."
Bill Strickland, editorial director of Hearst Publications, also cited affordability when discussing why his New York City-based company opened an office in Easton. Hearst has hired people from Austin, Texas; Portland, Oregon; and Brooklyn, New York, he said.
He referred to Easton as "Little Brooklyn." Brooklyn, one of the five boroughs of New York City, has a population of about 2.6 million people. Easton just tops the 28,000 mark.
Costs can change, and speakers noted that if the cost of living in the Lehigh Valley grows too high, that advantage for businesses can be lost.
LVEDC Executive Director Don Cunningham led the meeting at the State Theatre in Easton. Cunningham touted the strength of manufacturing in Lehigh and Northampton counties. Warehouses were not discussed, although millions of square feet are being added annually.
"The Lehigh Valley has become a top 50 manufacturing market in the United States of America, and we're celebrating that today," Cunningham said.
What exactly is manufactured in the Lehigh Valley? Cunningham says, "The reality is we have 750 manufacturers making everything from pipe couplings to medical device catheters to Stuffed Puffs to Crayola crayons."
Lehigh and Northampton counties make up the 49th largest manufacturing market in the U.S., Cunningham said at the event.
"Manufacturing generates higher income than other works," he said, citing $75,000-plus annual pay in the sector. That tops the average wage across all other industries by $15,000.
About 250 people attended the Signature event, essentially a pep rally for the business community.
Some concerns were raised. Hearst's Strickland, whose office is in downtown Easton, cited a "last mile" issue. Residents who want to reach the Delaware & Lehigh Canal and other paths from downtown face a challenge, and he suggested that connector routes be created.
Still, the benefits of operating locally were the topic. Main speaker Rick Wuerthele, chief executive officer and president of Crayola Inc., said his company has thrived in the Easton area since it was created in 1903.
Wuerthele said local people and multiple transport options are key to Crayola's success.
The company has suffered just 5% attrition of professional staff in the past two years, even as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred what some refer to as "The Great Resignation" across the country.
Highways, airports and marine shipping give Crayola flexibility in sending and receiving goods, he said.
"If we have issues with rail, we can move it to truck," and the Port of Newark, about 55 miles to the east, provides another option.
The people and the place have Crayola moving ahead.
"This will be the largest year in the company's history," Wuerthele said, adding later, "Our market share in the U.S. has never been higher."
Crayola operates the Crayola Experience in Easton and has a factory in Forks Township. Recently, the company announced a plan to add at least five Crayola Experience venues to the five already operating in the U.S., and that expansion may eventually go global. Crayola is owned by Hallmark Cards.
Company executives overall at the event talked about how close-knit the Lehigh Valley is — a metropolitan area that still has a small town feel.
"That seems to be the secret sauce is there's a sense of community," Cunningham said. "There's a a sense of place and authenticity."
The Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. is led by Cunningham, and the chairman of the group's board is Ed Dougherty, senior vice president and chief business development officer of Lehigh Valley Health Network.
The LVEDC markets the area and tries to recruit companies that will invest in the region and create jobs.