BETHLEHEM, Pa. - While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and how it spreads, businesses are looking for new ways to keep people safe. And one local company has come up with a new tool to help do that.
"Basically, it's something you can just position onto a stand it runs all day,” said Pete Cooper, the CEO of Skillion. The company is working out of Benjamin Franklin Tech Partners in Bethlehem and makes "connected dashboards" that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to do various tasks, like sensing whether someone is wearing a mask.
"It's a completely mobile device," Cooper said. "And then when someone approaches that, it automatically checks whether they are wearing a mask or not."
The device can also track when and where mask use is an issue.
"But if there's like a major problem coming now, say Saturday morning, they can put more staff on to help people get back on track," Cooper said.
The device is currently being tested at Lehigh University, and the company is also working on a connected dashboard that can tell whether something has been properly cleaned.
"And it's recording all that data with its camera devices, and therefore anyone that comes next to use the device can see if it was actually cleaned," Cooper said.
And as artificial intelligence becomes more and more prevalent, devices like this can be used in a variety of applications.