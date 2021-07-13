BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A man from Warsaw Township, Pa. was pronounced dead on Sunday, July 11, due to an accident while working at a job site.
Charles Irwin, 73, was pronounced dead on Sunday at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus.
An autopsy was completed on Tuesday, the coroner's office press release stated. The cause of death was stated to be multiple blunt force traumas due to a fall.
The manner of death is ruled as an accident, officials say.
Irwin was a contractor and while working on a roof, fell through it, falling approximately 40’ onto the ground below.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 Block of Spillman Street, Bethlehem, Pa., near SteelStacks.
In addition to the Lehigh Valley Coroner's Office and Forensic Center, this death is being investigated by the City of Bethlehem Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), officials noted in the press release.