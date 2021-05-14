Since the age of 10, Mandy Marquardt's happy place has been on her bike, although most of the time it's not on quiet country roads.
But in the heat of competition the 18-time US National Women's sprint track champion knows a thing or two about conquering challenges. Her unwavering determination to overcome obstacles started early after she was diagnosed with diabetes as a teenager.
"That was pretty overwhelming at 16 thinking my whole career was over," Marquardt said.
"She blamed herself and then she was ashamed, you know with like taking insulin like she had to do," said her father, Gerd.
Mandy's family says she wouldn't give up on her dream of being a professional cyclist. Instead, she became more focused than ever on her training and her health.
"I think having diabetes has made me a better athlete," she said.
Over the years, that determination helped her rack up one title after another, break records, and join Team Novo Nordisk, an all-diabetic professional cycling team that races to inspire those affected by the disease.
"She is really just a wonder woman in my eyes. Her consistency, her motivation, she's always been determined to pursue her dreams," said her fiance, Jamie Alvord.
Mandy is the first to tell you, she couldn't have come this far without the support of her family.
"She always told me Momma, I'm not going to be something, I'm going to be someone," said Carole DeCarlo, Mandy's mother.
In 2020 that someone was named to the Olympic long team. But her dreams of qualifying to compete in Japan were put on hold because of the pandemic. And a year of training in quarantine began.
The last year has tested Mandy's mettle. She knows a thing or two about beating adversity. She is after all a type-one diabetic at the top of her sport. Like everything else, COVID-19 sidelined most cycling competitions, so Mandy has been at the gym.
Coach Andrew Harris with Edge Cycling says it's given Mandy long periods of training, something she doesn't usually get on the road between competitions.
One competition Mandy has her eye on - the Olympics. When she was named to the Olympic long team, it was a dream come true, and the third time her family has flirted with Olympic glory.
Her grandfather nearly made it in 1936 and her uncle in 1968. But the 2020 Olympics was pushed back to July 2021, and there are rumblings it could get pushed back again.
So Mandy continues to train hard and work with St. Luke's on the aches and pains that come with it.
"Her goal of being able to compete in the Olympics, we're heading in the right direction," said St. Luke's physical therapist Matthew Johnson.
This week Mandy is back on the track representing the US national team at the UCI Nations Cup.
"I'm so excited to be racing again for the first time in 15 months!" Mandy said.
The competition will help her chances of making the final Olympic team, which will be announced June 4.
"I feel good about it. I mean, my career isn't over after the Tokyo Olympics and I'm focused on continuing," Mandy said.
It's that determination that has not only made her a champion on the track, but a gold medalist in conquering life's challenges.