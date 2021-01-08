For some, a new year means a new you. Losing weight and creating a healthier lifestyle is a good resolution, but area dieticians warn you to do it the right way.
"It's about eating things in moderation, focusing on fresh fruits and vegetables," said Dorothy McFadden, a dietician with St. Luke's Health Network.
When choosing what foods are the best to eat consult a dietician, look for diets that do not eliminate any one food group and avoid subscription boxes, cleanses and detoxes.
But do your research. A yearly report showed fad diets, such as keto, aren't the way to go.
The Mediterranean diet tops the list in 2021-it's frequently ranked the best. Though it limits red meat and sweets, it prevents things like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.
"It is very high in fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils, legumes, nuts things like that. It is moderate in low-fat dairy and fish and poultry," said Lehigh Valley Health Network dietician Melissa Bondurich.
Bondurich also says the Mediterranean diet is not super restrictive, and says it's sustainable and practical. Which is something you should aim for when choosing something that will help you lose weight and keep it off.
"You have one bad day, your cheat day and you just feel disappointed in yourself and that's not quite the best relationship with food so something to promote a positive relationship with food and is something you can do for the long term," Bondurich said.