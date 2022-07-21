President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID Thursday morning, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, White House officials said Biden is experiencing mild symptoms and continuing to work while in isolation.
Biden posted a video on Twitter Thursday afternoon, sharing the news himself.
"Hey folks, guess you heard," Biden said in his video. "This morning I tested positive for COVID."
The president said in his video his symptoms are mild. Jean-Pierre expanded on that in the press conference: "Mostly a runny nose and fatigue, with an occasional dry cough which started yesterday evening," she said.
"Because the president is fully vaccinated, double boosted, his risk of serious illness is dramatically lower," White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, said.
Dr. Alex Benjamin is Chief of Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology at Lehigh Valley Health Network.
"I think our reaction today is really...a lot of people are just sort of shrugging their shoulders at this point," he said.
Dr. Benjamin says it's true: there is less concern with someone vaccinated and double boosted. But the president is elderly.
"It is still concerning that somebody is at risk for severe disease and hospitalizations. Of course, he's got excellent access to health care, and, you know, frequent monitoring," Dr. Benjamin said.
Officials say the president is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral generally prescribed for high-risk patients showing at least mild symptoms.
Dr. Benjamin says many who could receive Paxlovid shrug off their mild symptoms. But the drug is most efficient before symptoms get worse.
"The goal of treating somebody with Paxlovid is to keep those symptoms mild, we don't want them escalating," he said. "We don't want the patient to be hospitalized."
And these days you can get the drug directly from your pharmacist.
"It's a reminder of the reason we all worked so hard to make sure every American has the same level of protection the president has," Dr. Jha said.
Jha said in the news conference the president is typically on two medications which need to be stopped while taking Paxlovid: a cholesterol-lowering medicine and a blood thinner. He says this is standard practice and he'll only be off those two medications for the five days he's on Paxlovid.
According to the president's schedule, he was supposed to be in Pennsylvania the day he tested positive for COVID. After first stopping in Wilkes-Barre, he would have headed to Philadelphia in the afternoon for a DNC fundraising event. Instead, officials say he'll continue to work in isolation until he gets a negative test.