BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Pfizer is seeking approval from the FDA for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 16 and older.
A local doctor said there could be more clarity about booster shots in the coming days.
"There was, I think, some jumping of the gun by the CDC with their initial announcement saying that everyone would be eligible to get the vaccine booster on September the 20th," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.
He said St. Luke's is still awaiting more clarity from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, as to who falls under priority groups to get their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"So, my advice at this point in time is that the vaccine boosters are clear for those with immunosuppression," said Dr. Jahre.
In early August, the FDA said transplant recipients or other people with compromised immune systems would be able to get another dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Then last week, U.S. health officials announced plans for all Americans to get a booster dose, with the delta variant surging across the country.
Meanwhile, Dr. Jahre said they are expecting the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to come out with specific recommendations in the near future.
"We want to make sure when we give boosters to other people that it's really necessary at this point in time," said Dr. Jahre.
According to the Wall Street Journal, health regulators in the U.S. could get approval for a shot six months after full vaccination, as opposed to the eight-month period that was announced.
For now, Dr. Jahre said there is no reason to fear following the CDC's announcement.
"They made it sound like at the end of eight months that now all of a sudden you're very susceptible to getting COVID-19 again, that just isn't the case for a majority of the population," said Dr. Jahre.
Dr. Jahre tells us they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations at St. Luke's hospitals. He said 94% of the patients being hospitalized there with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated at all.