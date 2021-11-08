HARRISBURG, Pa. - Masks have become the new norm for Pennsylvania schools.
But as of Jan. 17, that may not be the case anymore.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says on that date, local school district officials will take over, and decide what they want to do in their individual districts.
This news comes after Wolf's decision back in September to enforce a statewide mandate for masks in schools. That decision was met with backlash and even lawsuits.
Now, the governor says, our doctors know more, and vaccines are working.
"I think Gov. Wolf is sort of in an unenviable position," begins Dr. Alex Benjamin, Lehigh Valley Health Network's Chief of Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology.
Benjamin says trying to put a mask mandate in place is tough. Trying to figure out when to lift it, can be even tougher.
"What is your exit strategy? What is your plan to sort of get rid of all this? Do you wait for the spring until you know every respiratory virus is gone from our schools and our communities?" Benjamin wonders.
But Benjamin says he thinks the timing on this is helpful. He believes the school districts will be able to gather enough information between now and Jan. 17, to see what's happening - not just with COVID, but with the seasonal flu and other respiratory viruses.
The governor's new stance on masks in schools comes just days after federal officials approved the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.
Benjamin says that, coupled with good vaccine rates for adults in Pennsylvania, means he's much more comfortable with where we are now in this pandemic, then where we were at this time, last year.