There was celebration when the vials of vaccine were delivered in the Lehigh Valley.
Dr. Jennifer Rovella was one of the first in the Lehigh Valley Health Network to get the Pfizer vaccine. The head of the critical care department says it's been a long nine months and the battle is not over.
"We are the workforce taking care of our community and we need to be protected so we can get through the next couple of months in the hospital," Rovella said.
Rovella says when it comes to the vaccine "I felt like I did when I had my flu shot earlier. It was pain at the injection site within a couple of hours, I woke up with pain the next morning in my shoulder area."
She says the pain in her shoulder was gone in a couple of days.
Everyone who gets the vaccine has been told to watch out for other symptoms like fatigue, redness around the injection site, and headache. On Sunday, LVHN says only one person who received the vaccine reported fatigue.
Dr. Rovello says when the vaccine is offered to the public she encourages people to research it and then consider getting it.
"I know we will get through this. We've made a lot of progress so far, we still have to be vigilant with our hand washing or social distancing and our mask wearing. But the vaccine really is that light at the end of the tunnel that's here and we are approaching getting through there."