A new COVID vaccine by drug maker Novavax using decades-old technology gets an emergency use authorization from the FDA.
It's the same technology used in many well established vaccines like the ones for hepatitis, shingles, and tetanus. Doctors are hopeful that will appeal to the vaccine hesitant.
"This is a vaccine that could hopefully fill that void for some of those individuals who were reluctant to get it or for individuals who have had major reactions to the mRNA vaccines or who are allergic to certain compounds," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.
Doctors say the initial data indicate Novavax has relatively the same incidence of side effects as mRNA vaccines, with a 90 percent efficacy rate.
"You might ask why did it take so long for it to come to fruition? And the reason for that had nothing to do really with safety but had to do with some of the production problems," Jahre said.
Health officials say those production issues have been fixed, and roughly 3.2 million doses are waiting to be shipped across the country. But exactly what role the Novavax shot will play in the mix of vaccines going forward is still to be determined.
"We don't know what it's places for people who have already received either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or even Johnson & Johnson," said Dr. Alex Benjamin, with Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Doctors say Novavax, like the other vaccine makers, will use this technology to target specific variants that scientists believe will be predominant in the fall and winter months.
"I think the real question that we don't know is how many people are left to vaccinate that will be candidates for Novavax," Benjamin said.
The Novavax vaccine is already being used in more than 40 countries. But before it can be used here, it must be approved by the CDC advisory council, which meets on July 19.