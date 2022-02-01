BETHLEHEM, Pa. - At The Learning Experience day care in Bethlehem officials say they get a lot of questions from parents about COVID safety protocols.
"We run through exactly how often we clean, how often the kids' hands are washed, the checks at the front door and that seems to be comforting," said Director Becci Loeb.
Loeb says the center has only quarantined three classrooms during the pandemic.
But soon some of the kids who go there may have added protection. Pfizer is expected to ask the FDA for approval of a vaccine for children six months to five years.
On Facebook, parents are mixed about the news. Some welcome it, while others condemn it.
"I have some of the same concerns that parents do again not so much in terms of safety, I think that's been pretty well established even in the initial studies, but in terms of is it really going to do the job that we hope it's going to do," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.
Experts say the vaccine is weaker than what's given to older children and adults, and in earlier studies proved less effective, so a third shot was added.
While local health officials say they want more data, they believe the vaccine is beneficial.
"It's because the new variants are more infectious, it's pretty clear that they get it more easily than they did and so many children, I mean millions of children, have gotten this virus in the last two months," said Dr. Nathan Hagstrom with Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Local health networks say parents have been asking about when a vaccine for young children would be available. Pfizer says if the vaccine is given an emergency use authorization it could be available by the end of February.