Lehigh Valley doctors say the number of COVID infections and hospitalizations is at an all-time record low since the pandemic started, but doctors say the pandemic is far from over.
"What's unknown right now is are we going to have another resurgence in the fall or early winter as we saw this last year," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.
Jahre says doctors are now focused on the Delta variant. The World Health Organization says more than 60 countries are surging because of it. Here in the U.S., the Delta variant makes up nearly 10 percent of COVID cases, a jump from 2.7 percent a month ago.
"Not only is it more infectious but that it actually can cause worse disease and specifically worse in a younger population," Jahre said.
Doctors say it's not just kids who could be impacted by the variant, but anyone who isn't vaccinated.
"If you're an adult that's chosen not to be vaccinated you're still at the same risk for the Delta variant just like everyone else," said Dr. Alex Benjamin with Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Benjamin says while local hospitals are seeing lower COVID cases right now, the demand for vaccines is also declining.
"If you're vaccinated you have some protection. It will we expect it will keep you out of the hospital we expect hopefully you don't get sick," Benjamin said.
Doctors say vaccine makers are now in clinical trials with children under 12.
They urge everyone, including people who have had COVID, to get vaccinated.