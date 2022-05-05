EASTON, Pa. - Confusion about vaccines and whether to get a third or fourth COVID shot continues to grow.
"A lot of this emanates from a very uncoordinated approach from our public health agencies," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, the senior vice president of medical and academic affairs and an infectious disease specialist at St. Luke's University Health Network.
In a report released this week, a trio of top FDA officials said to expect vaccines to become part of the new normal, and that getting one new, updated shot each fall could save lives and minimize societal disruptions.
But Dr. Jahre believes given the data scientists have now, it's too early to be sure.
"I think that is an overreach," said Dr. Jahre. "We don't know whether this is going to be necessary."
He also says there isn't data to support the rumor everyone will always need boosters every few months.
The FDA has meetings on a variety of topics scheduled throughout the month of June.
There are set to be discussions on a new vaccine from the manufacturer Novavax, using Moderna and Pfizer shots for younger populations, and whether the current vaccines' strain composition should be modified for the fall.
"I think most things are pointing toward needing a booster sometime in the early fall," said Dr. Alex Benjamin, the chief of infection control and hospital epidemiology at Lehigh Valley Health Network.
"As we seek and gain new knowledge, we have to take advantage of that knowledge and adjust our recommendations so that it fits with that knowledge," said Dr. Benjamin.
Right now, people over age 50 or those who are immunocompromised are eligible for a fourth dose, or what's known as a second booster.
"In those populations of people who receive second boosters, we know that their immunity levels wane after the first booster dose, but are sort of rejuvenated again after the second booster," said Dr. Benjamin.
If you're over age 50, but don't have health conditions and are thinking about a fourth dose, doctors say to consider the infection rate in your community.
"Do you take care of kids who are not eligible to be vaccinated? Do you take care of older parents? Are you planning to travel anytime soon?" Dr. Benjamin said.
Dr. Jahre agrees with the mentality: one size doesn't fit all.
While the answers to many questions are still to be determined, Dr. Jahre says something that is certain: it's not too late to get vaccinated.
"There's absolutely no question that if you have had at least two doses of either the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, that you're much more highly protected against the severe consequences of the disease," said Dr. Jahre.
Coronavirus cases in the Lehigh Valley are on the rise.