Northampton County community members got their hands in the sand and their feet in the creek this weekend to learn about protecting our local watersheds.

An Eagle Scout candidate from Troop 74 built and presented an Augmented Reality sandbox for Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center.

The project provides a fun, hands-on approach to learning about how our actions affect the creeks, rivers, and springs in our community.

"The way that we had designed it was so that it could also be a mobile unit. So, we could allow other state parks in the area like Beltzville, Nockamixon, Hickory Run, Promise Land, even the parks all the way out west to be able to take it and use it as a teaching tool for their programs," said Curtis Sherwood, environmental education specialist at Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center.

He designed the mobile sandbox for the center so that it can be taken to schools across the Lehigh Valley.

The center plans to train educators on how to use the sandbox to enhance their lessons.