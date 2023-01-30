BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Eagles fans erupted in celebration inside the Bethlehem P.J. Whelihan's as the Birds won the NFC Championship.

"They're always underdogs, like no matter what when you watch them on TV, they're always kind of the underdog," said Carin Brown, of Northampton.

Brown said her husband was in Philadelphia taking in the big game. She watched alongside Alyssa Kately.

"I am super stoked. I was on Broad Street when the Eagles won the Super Bowl four or five years ago," said Kately.

She said she is ready for the next one.

"Every team is always looking down on us and everyone always has a lot to say, and for the Eagles to come out on top, it means a lot," said Kately.

"Oh man, that was exciting to watch. You know, I didn't believe at the start of the season we'd get this far," said Sean Nieman, of Springfield.

Nieman is calling it a special time to be a Philly sports fan. He said a few things have stood out about this team.

"It's been all sorts of guys stepping up and that's been really special to watch," said Nieman.

"The entire offense, they've been absolutely unreal. Literally the entire leadership of the team absolutely unreal," said John Gurski, of New Jersey.

It is leadership that Gurski says has been electric all season.

"I think Eagles are going all the way. We have our second Super Bowl here," said Gurski.