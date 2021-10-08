Another jobs report appears to miss the mark - 194,000 jobs were added in September.
"194,000 is disappointing. This economy has the capacity to generate a lot more positions," said Ahmed Rahman, an economist at Lehigh University.
The number of jobs reported was more than 300,000 jobs shy of expectations. Rahman points to a historically low labor participation rate - around 61%.
"You have a fairly weak labor market, but yet a very tight labor market at the same time," Rahman said.
He says the number-one reason is still COVID.
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh agrees.
"The rise in the delta variant absolutely had an impact," Walsh said.
"If you look sector by sector leisure, hospitality, that's among the most sluggish improvements that we've seen in this report," Rahman said.
"I also think that a lot of families and people are looking at their work/life balance," Walsh said.
It's a far cry from ADP private payroll data out earlier this week that showed 568,000 private jobs were added. Sometimes those numbers can diverge.
"You're seeing different pictures of the same economy, you're seeing it from two different perspectives," Rahman said.
On the bright side, the unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, a fact that President Joe Biden stressed in comments earlier Friday.
Unemployment claims are down around 60% from when he took office.
"For the first time since March 2020, the American unemployment rate is below 5%," Biden said.
"This kind of situation where wages are continuing to rise and firms are still having trouble hiring people. What does that mean? That mean they can't produce the goods that you and I as consumers want," Rahman said.