ALLENTOWN, Pa. - You've probably noticed things are more expensive these days. But why?
Simply put, there are still shortages all over the place, coupled with increased reopening demand.
Consumer spending is 17.5% higher than just before the pandemic. Ahmed Rahman, an economist with Lehigh University, says - thankfully - the increases aren't across the board.
"We do see demand rising. It's not the kind of demand I think that would alarm people at the Federal Reserve," Rahman said.
The overall consumer price index for July rose 5.4%, the largest jump since August 2008.
Ed Hanna, owner of Union and Finch in Allentown, says food prices have gone up on, well, just about everything, forcing him to change his menu and raise prices.
"Inflation's here and it's not only impacting food - it's all industries right now," Hanna said.
"Even if you exclude the food and energy – stuff that's volatile - the consumer price index still being a 4.3% from a year ago is still – from a historical perspective quite high," Rahman said.
The good news is most economists, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, feel it will eventually go away.
However, ballooning federal debt, and the prospect of spending nearly another $5 trillion, could threaten to lock it in.
"I'm hopeful that, that is not a scenario that's going to take place," Rahman said.