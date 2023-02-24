Stocks fell Friday, after the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric jumped higher than expected.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index jumped .6% from December to January, a sharp jump from .2% the month before.

Prices are up 5.4 percent on a year-over-year basis. The data is sourced from businesses.

The data is sending the message to investors that more rate hikes are coming.

Economist Kamran Afshar says a January jump is not uncommon, and February's numbers will help paint a clearer picture.

"If monthly inflation for February is reported as .5 percent or even worse, the Fed will go all-out," Afshar said. "If it's reported at .1 or .2%, the Federal Reserve is going to say okay, we can afford to assume January was one-off."

The consumer price index was also up .5% last week, and consumer spending is up 1.8% from December.

Those two metrics partnered with an even hotter labor market makes it all but certain the Federal Reserve will have to keep hiking rates.

"For sure the Federal Reserve is going to raise rates, they were planning to do it. That's not unknown," Afshar said, "[But] will it be .5%, .25%? 75 basis point?"

Those persistent hikes is why Wells Fargo Chief Economist Dr. Jay Bryson predicted a shallow recession this year, while speaking at the Lehigh Valley Chamber's Economic Outlook event.

"It's a really tricky thing to pull off a soft landing if all you have is just the blunt instrument of raising interest rates," Bryson said. "it's not impossible but I think it's going to be quite difficult."