BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The U.S. is trying to quell fear following the failure of two banks - Silicon Valley Bank failed on Friday, and Signature Bank failed on Sunday.

The SVB failure is the second largest bank collapse in U.S history after Washington Mutual in 2008.

"Thanks to the quick action of my administration over the past few days, Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe,” President Joe Biden said early Monday morning before trading.

SVB suffered an old-fashioned bank run after it sold $21 billion in Treasury securities at a $1.8 billion loss due to rapidly rising interest rates. That sent depositors into a panic.

Economist Ahmed Rahman with Lehigh University says it's still unclear whether this is short-term illiquidity or long-term insolvency: ”We don't know the interconnections. Just like we didn't really know the interconnections in 2008 until after the fact."

New York-based Signature Bank became the second to fail, closing Sunday. The federal government announced it would step in to make depositors whole at both banks, even over the $250,000 FDIC insurance limit.

"No losses will be borne by the taxpayers. Let me repeat that, no losses will be borne by the taxpayers,” Biden said.

"Regardless of what you think led us to this point, I think the administration has very little choice in the matter,” Rahman said.

However, the government stresses there will be no bailout for investors.

Rahman says as of now, he doesn't see widespread panic.

"As long as you have your money in an institution that's FDIC insured we should take comfort,” Rahman said. "What the Federal Reserve is going to do now is really a big issue and already you have economists of various stripes suggesting that is going to, at the very least, put a hold on interest rate increases."

The Federal Reserve announced late Monday it would conduct a review of the supervision and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank. Results will be publicly released by May 1.