Lighter than expected tax revenues so far this year have caused concern the country will hit the debt ceiling sooner than expected, with fears the country could default in early June without a deal.

In Washington, they call the time that happens the "x-date.”

"The revenues, as they're flowing in, need to, in-part, be used to pay off the incurring debt that has been accumulated,” said economist Ahmed Rahman with Lehigh University.

Rahman says it's still hard to pinpoint exactly when, but default can happen anytime between June and Labor Day.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has put forth the Limit, Save, Grow Act, which would partner trillions in spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion increase on the debt limit. However, it's unclear whether the plan even has enough Republican support, and it's a non-starter with Democrats who say the debt ceiling and spending cuts should not be linked.

A vote on the GOP proposal was planned for Wednesday but could now be delayed.

The U.S. has never defaulted on its debt before.

“It only takes one jump off the ledge for the cataclysm to happen,” Rahman said. “We've avoided it so far in the past.”

The last fight over the debt limit in 2011 sent stocks tumbling and cost taxpayers more than $1 billion.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a default would be a “financial catastrophe,” leading to job losses and driving up payments on loans and credit cards.

"In short a default would really be catastrophic. It would really shake to the foundations what finance is sort of built on - which is the full faith and credit of United States to pay off its debt, for the dollar to be the international reserve currency,” Rahman said.

A more complete analysis on tax revenues is expected next month, which should give a more specific timeline for a potential default.