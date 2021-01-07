The Dow Jones hit a new record high Thursday, just over 31,000, while the country hit a new low.
Economist Chad Meyerhoeffer with Lehigh University says investors weren't that surprised with Wednesday's violent mob riot inside the nation's Capitol.
"And it didn't really fundamentally change the economy's productive capacity," Meyerhoeffer said.
Economist Kamran Afshar with DeSales University agrees, and adds the the results in the Georgia runoff elections are also playing a role.
Normally, investors like a divided government but not a government this divided.
"Because there was a time that divided government was between groups of patriots who just disagree on some items but the goal was the country first," Afshar said.
And Democrat control likely means more stimulus.
"That win makes it more likely that there will be additional economic stimulus," Meyerhoeffer said.
And at the end of the day, there's still faith in the system. The government did its job, certifying Joe Biden as the winner.
"Instability is expected to be only a few weeks long and so that is going to help to quell any volatility in the markets," Meyerhoeffer said.