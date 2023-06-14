CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - For the first time in 15 months, the Federal Reserve has chosen to pause rate hikes, announcing it has chosen to keep the federal funds rate in the range of 5% - 5.25%.

"The expectation of the inflation rate was around 4.1%, but currently it's at 4.05%, which is better than expected with what the Fed has been doing over the past 15 months," said economist Subhadra Ganguli with Penn State Lehigh Valley.

Ganguli says the pause will give the Fed time to see the hikes work their way through the economy: "What will be interesting to see is if inflation stabilizes with this interest rate, or if it comes down a little bit more and stabilizes."

How long will the pause last?

On Wednesday following the news of the pause, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said no decision has been made yet for the next meeting in July. The Fed said it expects rates to rise to 5.6 percent by the end of the year, implying two more quarter-point increases.

"Nearly all committee participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year," Powell said, repeatedly stressing the commitment to bring inflation back down to 2%, which is less than half the current rate.

"What the Federal Reserve has managed to do is to accomplish what some might call "immaculate disinflation. This is sort of the corollary of the soft landing, to achieve disinflation without spiking unemployment," said economist Ahmed Rahman with Lehigh University.

Rahman says another hike could come as soon as July.

"Part of this idea of pausing would be an assessment of seeing how long these outside lags take, but the consequence of that is potentially an elevated inflationary environment that will continue on, in the Federal Reserve's own words, well into 2025," Rahman said. "So, it doesn't look we're going to be hitting that 2% anytime soon."

The next Federal Reserve meeting is scheduled for July 25-26.