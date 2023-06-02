May job numbers blew past expectations, with 339,000 jobs added, marking the 29th straight month of job growth, according to the Department of Labor.

Unemployment went up slightly, to 3.7%.

"Demand for new employees, which dipped a little bit, it is going back up. So the job market is very strong," said economist Kamran Afshar.

Economists were expecting around 190,000 for the month.

The stock markets had their strongest day of gains since November 2022 on the news, partnered with the news of the Senate passing the debt ceiling agreement, avoiding a catastrophic default.

"The Senate approved at 63 to 36 and the House approved it 314-117, so those are pretty good margins," said John Kincaid with Lafayette College.

The question now: how will the Fed respond?

"The Federal Reserve has indicated that it's not going to raise interest rates immediately. It's going to hold off for a little bit longer," Kincaid said.

However, numbers this strong mean that pause might not happen.

"It's not that the Fed wants to destroy the labor market but it definitely wants to slow that," Afshar said.

While hourly wages rose less than expected, and unemployment ticked up, Afshar points out the more accurate, U-6 unemployment rate, which includes unemployed, underemployed, or discouraged workers, is still at its second lowest rate on record.

"There's a little better than a 50-50 chance that they will raise, because although official unemployment rate has gone up, that is relatively meaningless when you look at the U-6 which is the definitive number," Afshar said.