BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A shocking jobs report came out Friday. 517,000 jobs were added in January, well past predictions of under 200,000.

However, in this strange economy this is good and bad news. With historic inflation still happening, a hot labor market means we'll see more rate hikes.

The news sent the markets falling Friday, but it didn't stop President Joe Biden from taking a victory lap Friday morning.

"Today I'm happy to report the state of our union and the state of our economy is strong," Biden said.

The report blew past the expectations of many, including Lehigh University economist Ahmed Rahman.

"Don't get me wrong, this is an unprecedented report," Rahman said. "However, it is January and January tends to be a little bit strange anyway."

He says while the report is great news, it does increase the likelihood of more rate hikes.

"So much of this will depend on how the Fed will respond," Rahman said. "What was interesting is that the Federal Reserve actually had a hold of this jobs report before the rest of us did."

Locally, the demand is still felt across all sectors, says COO of Allied Personnel Services Susan Larkin.

"Demand is still as high as it's been for the last two years. We really aren't seeing any slowdown," Larkin said. "People were unable to hire as many workers as they needed for the past 24 months and that hasn't changed. Temp employment has always been a leading indicator into and out of recessions. We watched temp employment slowly decline throughout the end of 2022, but now it's back up and hours worked are back up."

Nationally, the unemployment rate slid down to 3.4%, its lowest since 1969.

Economist and data scientist for the Workforce Board David Jan says the region is following that trend.

"We've been at 4% unemployment for the last two months," Jan said. "We do see our labor force growing as well."

While it's still early in the year, Rahman says a soft landing seems more possible and a recession seems less likely.

"[A recession] is looking less likely to be a possibility, but I still think it's a possibility," Rahman said.

There were more good indicators in the data. November and December were also revised up by more than 70,000 jobs, the labor participation rate increased, and wage growth was up slightly but continues to slow down, which is good news for inflation.