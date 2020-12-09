Liberty High School Biology teacher Tara Richards has been teaching online for years as an adjunct professor, but says remote and hybrid learning is completely different.
"Engagement is the biggest problem for us, making sure the students are engaged and that they're actively engaged on a daily basis," Richards said.
As a biology teacher, her lab stations that had been used for hands-on experiments sit empty.
"What had been a discipline that had been considered highly social, highly collaborative students have to do science in solitude and it's not a natural thing to do," Richards said.
She's also noticed some students are not keeping a regular schedule and struggling with time management.
"Students are left to somewhat manage themselves, so we get that a lot this year, they forget to turn things in, they thought it was due the next day," Richards said.
And of course school is more than just academics.
"It's also about the socialization and the clubs and the athletics and music programs and art programs," said Northampton Area School District Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik.
Staff have been trying to keep kids' school life and academics as normal as possible while also keeping students' health and safety in mind.
With COVID-19 cases rising, both Bethlehem Area School District and Northampton Area School District announced Wednesday they will go completely remote starting Monday and through the start of the new year. But, Richards says educators will continue to think outside the box to reach students through a computer screen.
"I don't think teachers want credit, they don't want me touting all that they are doing, they want the kids to succeed. Ultimately that would be their pat on the back if we could turn some of these failures around," Richards said.