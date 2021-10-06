EASTON, Pa. - A new effort is underway by the U.S. Justice Department to protect school board members and educators. It comes after what the federal government is calling "a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence."
Many people have seen tense scenes at school board meetings across the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the entire nation over the past few months.
Now, the U.S. Department of Justice is stressing, "while spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views."
"I always feel saddened when some member of the public speaks to the school board members, who are voluntarily elected to serve the community...some are speaking with threats of violence and intimidation," said Kevin Deely, president of the Easton Area Education Association and a teacher for the Easton Area School District. "That's not something we should condone."
The U.S. Attorney General has directed the FBI to meet with federal, state, and local officials over the next month to strategize ways to report, assess, and respond to threats.
The Department says it will be announcing a series of measures to tackle the rise in criminal conduct against school personnel in the coming days.
"We really welcome the Department of Justice's decision," said Chris Lilienthal, the assistant director of communications at the PA State Education Association.
The PA State Education Association says while some districts have had major issues, others have had none.
Across the board, things have settled since students returned to the classroom, mostly because the majority of school communities want them to stay there.
"Let's be civil to each other," said Lilienthal. "Let's be constructive. Let's be solution-focused, and student-focused."
The Easton Area Education Association says teachers are determined to not allow negative outside energy impact what happens in their learning environments.
"We really should be partnering to make sure our kids are getting the best education they can," said Deely. "We should be focusing on civility in all areas. When we're having a discussion or disagreement, we teach our children how to work on these conflicts productively."
The Pennsylvania School Board Association told us in a statement it is strongly against the lack of civility happening at some meetings.
"PSBA has always encouraged local school boards to welcome input and remarks from community members and all stakeholders, and Pennsylvania has a long history of relying on local school district control to ensure that the will of the community and parents is best represented," said Annette Stevenson of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
"We support that local districts need to be able to work with their local and regional law enforcement to address such safety concerns."