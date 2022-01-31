The late Tom Petty once sang "waiting is the hardest part," a now true-to-life tune for statewide county election heads like Sara-May Silfee of Monroe County.
"Right now, maps are my biggest concern because a lot of work on the back end," said Silfee, the Monroe County Director of Elections and Voter Registration.
When new redistricting maps emerge, Silfee works with the county to ensure each voter lines up in the new districts.
"Is this an arduous process?" I asked her.
"It is," she says.
However, with less than four months until the May 17 primary, the congressional districts are unknown. A Commonwealth Court will pick a new congressional map soon but an appeal to the state Supreme Court is expected.
The delay could impact the filing process for candidates and campaign finances.
"One of the scariest things for the counties and people like me is lot of those who work in polling places schedule vacations around election days," said Tim Benyo, Lehigh County's election head.
He adds that's a problem if the primary is pushed and polling locations lack staff.
A more serious scenario would be if Act 77, the expanded mail-in voting law declared unconstitutional, is not restored through an appeal, and the polls are flooded with voters.
"There might be some things we can do legislatively to compress the schedules to make sure everything gets done by that date," said Republican Sen. David Argall, who represents parts of Schuylkill County.
But that can't be taken at faith. Argall admits that courts could make that final decision too.