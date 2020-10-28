It's six days away from the election, and workers are making sure voters who want a mail-in ballot get one.
Election officials in Northampton County say they received 84,913 applications for mail in ballots. So far they have gotten 63,629 ballots back.
Lehigh County has received close to 90,000 applications, and they have gotten close to 60,000 ballots back.
For those who still have their ballot, "any voter who has not put that ballot in the mail yet, I would strongly advise not to put it in the mail at this time," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.
Officials are encouraging the use of drop boxes, or you can take the ballot to the elections office yourself.
Officials are concerned about delays with the postal system, even though the postmaster general says all cutbacks have been rolled back. Officials are also concerned about pending litigation in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Lehigh County is already taking steps should the high court reverse a ruling allowing ballots to be counted three days after the November 3 election.
For ballots received after Election Day, "we will mark those ballots special in case the Supreme court rule at the last minute. We will have them set aside and not counted."
If you haven't received your mail-in ballot election workers say call the election office to get a replacement or prepare to vote on Election Day.
"We're dealing with Lehigh County, period. Not Lehigh County R's or Lehigh County D's. We want everybody to be informed and make sure their vote counts and that they do what is correct," Armstrong said.