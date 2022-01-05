LYNN TWP., Pa. - There's a little over 8,000 job openings right now in the Lehigh Valley, and around 11 million nationwide.
And the competition is on for labor. Some businesses are kicking off the new year with large hiring events to try and fill some of those positions.
Jennifer Rivera, the HR Manager at Advanced Auto Parts in Lynn Township, says they want to add around 100 people to meet growing demand. It is hosting two hiring events this week.
"Our business has boomed and grown by nearly 30%," said Michelle Smith, Senior HR Manager at Uline in Allentown.
Uline in Allentown wants about the same number for the first quarter of 2022, on top of the nearly 300 they added last year. They, too, are hoping the hiring events spark interest.
"We have an aggressive recruiting plan again because of growth, not because of turnover," Smith said.
Smith says incentives and higher pay have been key.
"Our starting salaries have increased not only for candidates - to incentivize the candidates to come here - but to support and thank our employees for how hard they're working. So our average salary range for general warehouse associates is $25-$35 an hour," Smith said.
But the competition is still fierce.
"I think because of the different industries that are paying great, looking for labor, I think that's also been something to compete with, but I think also the pandemic," Rivera said.
"You have team members that have families, and daycares and schools have also been impacted by the pandemic."
Advanced Auto is holding its hiring event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They'll be doing two more again Thursday: one from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and another from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Uline will be having another event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have more throughout the year.