There's no shortage of jobs out there.
Businesses have been desperate for workers since the pandemic. With life getting back to normal, employers are working to fill those open positions.
"We are still recruiting for seasonal associates here at the resort," said Mary Popovich, Vice President of Human Resources at CamelBack Resort.
The snow may be gone at CamelBack Resort, but Popovich says Camel Beach is set to open this weekend for their summer months. She says they've been working hard to fill open positions and it's paying off.
"We're encouraged because we've seen an increase in applicants and individuals who have joined us but there's still a way to go," Popovich said.
The pandemic led the way to the Great Resignation. Employees left their jobs in search of something new. With inflation at an all-time high now, it's no wonder they're making their way back to the workforce.
Dorney Park released a statement, saying in part: "Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom has seen improvement on the hiring front despite some of the economic and/or pandemic related challenges that still exist."
Similarly, area ice cream shops like Udder Bar and Ice Cream World say while they haven't had a ton of applicants, they're prepared for customers.
But it's the more specialized professions that are still having issues. M&J Outdoor Services say it's still a struggle to find qualified workers.
Popovich says Camelback has had to get creative when it comes to hiring as well, bringing back its J-1 Programs.
"We're very excited, this winter was the first group of J-1 international students that we were able to welcome back to the resort. And we have a small group for the summer as well," Popovich said.
After speaking with many businesses, we learned that it really is the more specialized professions that are having a harder time finding employees. M&J Outdoor Services says it's providing its employees with incentives such as a night at the IronPigs, clothing and, food/lunches to motivate their employees to stay.