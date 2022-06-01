ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Energy rates are jumping - again - across Pennsylvania.
PECO is raising rates around 8 percent, while Met-Ed is raising its rates around 16 percent. For PPL customers, rates are going up 38 percent.
"The reason for the rate increase is a result of inflation and mostly the cost of rising energy prices," said Tracie Witter, with PPL.
Witter says you can do some things to keep costs down. With air conditioners, change the filter every three months.
"We also recommend, if your health allows, that you set your thermostat to 78 degrees. 75 to 78 degrees," Witter said.
Each 1-degree increase can lower your bills by 2%.
"Shades. Make sure that you have your shades pulled or the blinds on the south and west side of your homes," Witter said.
Sealing around windows and doors with caulk or foam will help year 'round, as will LED light bulbs.
Unplug chargers and electronics when not in use. Wash clothes in cold water and hang them to dry. And use fans when you can.
"If you leave your room, turn the fan off. The fan cools people, not the room," Witter said.
If you're still struggling, you can contact PPL about enrolling in budget billing or other programs like LIHEAP.
"A lot of community agencies, community action agencies, offer that program. They also administer a program for PPL where they'll come and inspect your home and try to review areas where you can save money," Witter said.
In Pennsylvania, you can also sign up for the standard offer. It gives you 7% off the current price to compare. The discount lasts for 12 months.