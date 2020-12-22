ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Americans are on the verge of getting some help in the latest relief package approved by Congress.
The bill is the result of months of negotiations, and it will soon be sent to President Trump for his signature.
Many people will be waiting for those checks, including entertainment venues, which have been among some of the hardest hit during the pandemic.
Now, they're seeing relief come their way in significant numbers. Many local businesses are hopeful for what's to come.
"What happened last night with this vote is really extraordinary for venues," said Shelley Brown, president and CEO of the State Theatre in Easton.
The $900 billion relief package was approved by Congress late Monday night.
The money will be spread out a number of ways, including $100 billion for live venues, theaters and museums, which have lost 25% of their revenue.
"It isn't just what's on stage. It isn't just doing a show. It's all of the businesses that depend upon what we do," Brown said.
The State Theatre Center for the Arts has been struggling since the start of the pandemic.
Six months ago, it joined the National Independent Venue Association, which it will now lean on for support.
"Immediately, a committee is going to form nationally with this organization to make sure this money is distributed, and it's supposed to be based on a percentage of earnings in the last full year 2019," Brown said.
America on Wheels Museum in Allentown is also eager for relief.
"Between our rentals and the lower numbers we were allowed for admissions, yes, it has financially hurt us," said Linda Merkle, executive director of the museum.
The museum will qualify for the stimulus like many other venues around the region.
"It will be a help while we are forced to be closed," Merkle said.
Both organizations say the worry of COVID remains, but they're sleeping a little easier for now.
"We are tourism and we are here for adventures and making lives happy," Merkle said.
"We are still there. The heart is still beating and we are still thinking about all of you out there and we can't wait to see you again," Brown said.
The relief bill also includes direct payments of $600 to individuals making up to $75,000, but it could be weeks before people get those checks.
In the spring, it took two weeks after the bill was passed for the IRS to start distributing money.