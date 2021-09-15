BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Environmental leaders and advocates in the Lehigh Valley are calling for swift action to address climate change.
They gathered Wednesday at the SteelStacks Town Square in Bethlehem.
The group says this is the time to do something about extreme weather, like Hurricane Ida, whose remnants recently caused deadly flooding in the region.
They say storms like that are becoming more frequent and severe.
They're calling on Congress to support the Build Back Better budget and make bigger investments to tackle climate threats against local communities.
"Using solar energy and wind energy, making sure your houses are well insulated. If you don't put solar panels on your own house, then at least paying for electricity that is generated from 100-percent renewable resources," said Lehigh University Associate Professor Benjamin Felzer.
Wednesday's event was organized by a coalition of national environmental organizations, and included a representative from Congresswoman Susan Wild's office.