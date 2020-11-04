CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Wall Street rallied again Wednesday, with the Nasdaq, the S&P 500, and the Dow all seeing strong gains.
"The market needs stability, and some ability to predict what is happening in the future regardless of who is president," said Kamran Afshar, an economist with DeSales University.
The market is betting on a divided government.
If Biden does win the presidency and faces a GOP-controlled Senate, it would be unlikely he can pass a tax increase or a public option health care plan.
Big tech and health care stocks were on the rise.
"One of the good things about a divided government is that they can't do any harm because they can't agree to do anything. So they will leave us alone for a change," Afshar said.
However, that also dims the prospect of a new stimulus actually getting done, which Afshar thinks would be devastating to our economy.
"That saved us from going through a very bad place and we are now at the edge of something like that happening to us again. Doesn't require a shutdown for that to happen," Afshar said.
The possibility of a contested election would most likely drive the markets back down.
The Trump campaign is already talking about recounts and legal action.
"This economy doesn't like surprises. Businesses don't like surprises. Everybody likes to anticipate and know what is happening," Afshar said.
Whether or not Wall Street is right remains to be seen.