WASHINGTON, D.C. - While there has been no formal announcement, there is word that last week 83-year-old Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer conveyed to the White House that he plans to step down.
Many political experts, including Chris Borick, a political science professor and the director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, say the timing is no coincidence.
"We know the reality that there are certain windows when a party controls the Senate and during those windows if you would like to see someone like you replace you that's the time to leave," Borick said.
With so much uncertainty looming around the midterm elections, Democrats know they could lose the House and the Senate. With that in mind, Borick believes Biden will move swiftly on finding a replacement, and he's already made it clear in the past who his ideal candidate would be.
"I'm looking forward to making sure there is a Black woman on the Supreme Court," Biden has said.
If that happens, Biden's choice would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
And Borick says chances are that Breyer, who was nominated back in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, will be replaced by someone liberal minded. While it won't change the current balance of the court, it could alter its dynamics.
"You will see some differences. First of all you'll see some generational differences. In all likelihood this nomination is going to be much younger, maybe 40's and 50's," Borick said.
According to CNN, President Biden and Justice Breyer are scheduled to appear together at the White House on Thursday.